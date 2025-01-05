Studs and Duds from Knicks’ loss to the Chicago Bulls

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are struggling with mediocrity following back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls. Their defensive rating has been among the worst during this two-game stretch. While giving up 117 points to the Thunder is disappointing, it can be somewhat justified. However, conceding 132 points to the Chicago Bulls on Derrick Rose’s night is unacceptable. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 44 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists as the Knicks fell on the road to the Bulls, losing 139-126.

Towns and Brunson do it all for the New York Knicks

In the game against Oklahoma City, Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) only took 13 shots, which is unusually low for the best player on the team. This was quickly addressed in the following game, as Towns exploded offensively. There should be more instances of Towns taking over 20 shots per game. The Knicks will follow his lead, but defensively, they have not put in the effort over the last two nights

Jalen Brunson also had an outstanding performance. The combination of Towns and Brunson should have been enough to secure a win against Chicago. However, Zach LaVine and Coby White countered this dynamic duo by combining for 66 points. Five players from the Bulls scored in double figures, highlighting the Knicks’ lack of depth, which proved to be a significant obstacle.

In the first half, Brunson showcased a dominant performance, scoring 26 points, leading the Knicks to a nine-point advantage at halftime. In the second half, Towns carried the team, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter alone. However, it seemed like too little, too late, as Chicago outscored the Knicks 41-17 in the third quarter. The challenge became nearly impossible due to the level of defense being played by New York.

The Knicks still need to prove they can beat the NBA’s best teams

It’s disheartening to watch this talented team fade into obscurity, especially as they haven’t faced any significant tests this season. Their victories over the Bucks and Nuggets, featuring their star players, have been the highlights of the season. However, consistently stringing together impressive wins has been beyond the Knicks’ reach.

During their nine-game winning streak, they faced five teams with losing records. While it’s encouraging that they beat the teams they were favored to win against, their inability to compete with the league’s top teams raises doubts among the media and fans about whether New York is truly a championship contender.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Bulls

The Knicks started 2025 on a positive note, defeating the Jazz; however, they now have a record of 1-2 to begin the new calendar year. After playing three games in four nights, the team’s collection of talent was unable to maintain strong defensive performances. By the late third quarter against Chicago, the Knicks appeared fatigued.

It was commendable for Karl-Anthony Towns to take charge in the final moments, determined not to lose, but his efforts ultimately fell short. Looking ahead, the Knicks face the Orlando Magic next. Given the Magic’s scoring ability, size, and defensive prowess, it’s reasonable to be concerned that the Knicks might lose three consecutive games.