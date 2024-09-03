Son of Knicks legend making waves in high school basketball as top prospect

Credit: Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony has had an eventful offseason. From his podcast “7PM in Brooklyn” to his notorious coaching from the sideline during the Olympics, Melo made headlines week after week. Most recently, he discussed how he almost returned to the Knicks after a year on the Lakers. Through it all, the biggest accomplishment of Carmelo Anthony’s relevance post-retirement has been the rise of his son, Kiyan Anthony.

Kiyan Anthony, son of Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, is a basketball prodigy

Kiyan Anthony, a 17-year-old prodigy, is currently a senior at Long Island Lutheran High School, where he plays as a standout shooting guard. He has been impressing on the AAU circuit this summer and is attracting attention from numerous top D-1 schools. Notably, he visited Syracuse last year, which holds significance as Carmelo’s old stomping grounds.

This summer has been a showcase for the Anthony family, with Carmelo making headlines and Kiyan keeping his own stock on the rise.

Kiyan’s performances on the AAU circuit have been impressive, resembling his father’s style of play with some tweaks that will benefit him in the long run. In the 2025 EYBL summer circuit, Kiyan averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game through 10 games.



https://twitter.com/kiyananthony/status/1816583240573919442?s=46

In an interview, Kiyan mentioned, “I’m playing smarter on the court, knowing when to take the shot and when to play make. I’m working out a lot with my dad now, and he keeps dropping a lot of gems on me, and I feel like I’m applying that to my game really well.”

Kiyan Anthony is making waves as a top prospect

Some standout games for Kiyan include 28 points (five 3s) against Pro Skills Elite on May 18, and 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists versus PSA Cardinals on May 17. Kiyan didn’t anticipate being an NBA player or even a prospect until he got into high school, where his game began to mold itself, and he gained self-confidence under the guidance of Carmelo. His father’s hands-on approach pushed Kiyan’s development, built around patience and believing the process.



https://twitter.com/nba_newyork/status/1827396687624859907?s=46

Now in the class of 2025, Kiyan Anthony has his sights set on the NBA. This next chapter of his life, from senior year to his college choice, is arguably the most important time in his development. While he has cemented himself as a volume scorer, the little things will be the difference. His physicality and playmaking ability are the two aspects spoken about him that a young Carmelo had but weren’t the major strengths in his game.

Kiyan benefits from this era of skill, as being a one-dimensional player doesn’t fit the bill of today’s NBA. The New York Knicks are in a winning time for the next 2-4 years, and drafting Kiyan Anthony could create a second timeline under the Jalen Brunson era.

This strategy can be accomplished, given the trial and error of a team like the Golden State Warriors attempting it. A young Kiyan joining the Knicks opens up the future and may see the Knicks contending for the next decade.