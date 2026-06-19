The New York Knicks now have to transition into offseason mode after winning their first title in 53 years. They have a few free agents they will want to bring back, but they also have players under contract who deserve long-term extensions.

The Knicks will have to extend Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns, who just finished his second season with the Knicks, transformed his playstyle into being more of a facilitator on offense and an impactful defender. Those changes made him a huge contributor to their championship, so now the question becomes will he get extended this summer?

Towns became extension-eligible last offseason, fresh off of a season in which he made All-NBA third team. The Knicks opted not to extend his contract, making this season extremely important for Towns’ long-term outlook with New York.

Now that they have won a title, Towns may have solidified himself as a core piece the Knicks will want to retain. According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, the lack of an extension offer last year stuck with Towns throughout the year.

That seemed to be apparent during the season, as he was struggling mightily on both ends of the floor and saw himself inserted in trade rumors. Once those rumors died down, he became a much better player that impacted winning.

Towns proved to impact winning

Currently, Towns is on one of the richest contracts in the league, with him set to make $57 million next season after signing a four-year, $220 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves before they traded him. Towns still has another year on his deal before a player option in the 2027 offseason and unrestricted free agency the year after.

Towns has become a focal point of this team, forming elite chemistry with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to form a dynamic trio. Keeping Towns long-term would be the smart choice after he proved that he can be an important piece to a title team.

The Knicks don’t exactly have a ton of money to spend. Owner James Dolan made it clear that he does not intend to surpass the second apron this summer, meaning that impending free agents like Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet may be hard to retain, especially if a Towns extension is in the cards.

Nevertheless, Towns will surely be up for consideration for a lengthy and lucrative extension, and after a season of sacrifice and commitment, it would be well earned.