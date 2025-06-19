Should the Knicks trade Mitchell Robinson?

With the 2024-25 NBA season concluded and the New York Knicks entering the offseason, the question of trading center Mitchell Robinson to address bench depth looms large.



The Knicks, finishing third in the East, showcased a dominant starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns.



However, their bench remains a glaring weakness, averaging just 26.8 points per game, among the league’s lowest.



Robinson is a valuable trade chip with his $12.9 million contract and elite defensive skills.



The offseason offers a chance to reshape the roster for a 2025-26 championship push, but is trading Robinson the right move?

The case for trading Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks’ bench struggled to sustain leads, with Miles McBride and Cameron Payne as primary reserves.



Starters logged heavy minutes—Brunson, Bridges, Hart, and Anunoby ranked among the NBA’s top five in minutes played—raising concerns about fatigue in playoff scenarios.



Trading Robinson could yield a package of rotation players, such as a scoring guard or versatile forward, to bolster the second unit.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson’s injury history—playing fewer than 60 games in four of five seasons—makes him a risk, and with Towns entrenched at center, his role is less critical.



The off-season’s deeper trade market could maximize Robinson’s value, especially with his expiring contract in 2026.

The case against trading Robinson

Robinson, when healthy, is a defensive game-changer.



His elite rim protection (1.9 blocks per game career average) and offensive rebounding (4.6 per game in 2022-23) align perfectly with Knicks culture.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Robinson is the longest-tenured player on the roster. His return could address bench woes internally, pairing him with reserves for a high-energy second unit.



Waiting until the 2026 trade deadline, when his expiring deal could appeal to rebuilding teams, might yield better assets.

What is the best option for the Knicks?

The Knicks should explore trading Robinson only for a high-impact package, such as a proven bench scorer or two-way wing.



His defensive upside and contract value make retaining him appealing, especially if he returns healthy.



Smaller moves, like signing free agents or buyout deals, could address depth without sacrificing Robinson’s unique skill set.



Patience could position the Knicks for a deeper 2026 run.