Should the Knicks ride Miles McBride’s hot hand in potential Game 6 series clincher vs. Pacers?

The New York Knicks are on the precipice of reaching the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals and one lineup decision could determine if they send the Indiana Pacers home in Game 6 on Friday night or not. The Knicks were able to protect home court again in Game 5 thanks in large part to Miles McBride’s insertion into the starting lineup.

Knicks: Miles McBride was huge starting in their 121-91 win over the Pacers in Game 6

McBride’s impact went beyond his impressive 17 points in the game. He posted the second-highest plus/minus for the Knicks as a +26 and helped the Knicks’ perimeter defense hold the Pacers’ wing playmakers Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith to a combined 32 points on the night.

“Deuce” McBride has been huge for the Knicks since stepping into a featured role in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation amid a wave of midseason injuries. That has carried over into the playoffs. Once known for being strictly a defensive specialist, McBride’s lethal shooting from outside has allowed the Knicks to space the floor around Jalen Brunson.

Beyond that, the 23-year-old has also given the Knicks another playmaker to take pressure off of Brunson, who the Pacers have keyed in on in this Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Will McBride help the Knicks overcome woes on the road in Game 6?

Albeit, Game 6 won’t be easy. The Knicks are 0-2 on the road in Indiana and have shown inconsistency. McBride was part in parcel of that, going 9-25 from the field in Games 3 and 4. Nonetheless, the Knicks will have to decide if going big with Precious Achiuwa next to Isaiah Hartenstein, or small with the Ohio native in the starting lineup will give them the best chance to send the Pacers home fishing.

The pace of play has been a glaring factor in this series. The Knicks combined for 251 points in their wins in Games 1 and 2, and 195 points in their losses in Games 3 and 4 before again scoring a big 121 points in Game 5. Conversely, the Pacers have been able to keep up their torrid scoring with at least 111 points in four of the five contests and 232 points in their home wins.

Speed may make the biggest difference. Yet, coach Thibodeau will have to take into account the Pacers’ large frontcourt with bigs Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. McBride has momentum heading into Game 6 whether he starts or not, but the team may need momentum from the opening tip to fend off a Pacers team that will be fighting for their playoff lives in front of their home crowd.