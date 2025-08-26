Should Knicks monitor former MVP in free agency?

On the precipice of the Eastern Conference’s pinnacle, the New York Knicks may want to keep an eye on former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in free agency.

Knicks’ bench could benefit from Russell Westbrook

Though Denver Nuggets on SI’s Will Despart unearthed reports that Westbrook was castigated by his former teammates in the Mile High City for his unredeeming locker room traits, the UCLA product could still bring much to New York.

In the previous campaign, Westbrook averaged 6.1 assists per game in roughly 28 minutes per game. The soon-to-be 18-year veteran can still rebound at a high rate, as well as score in transition.

In his defense, Westbrook showed a greater propensity to be a team player in a complementary role in Denver. Those three factors could make a difference for New York.

Would the Knicks be wise to take on Westbrook?

New York has a good thing going with their strong lineup. The nine-time NBA All-Star’s imposing personality could clash with other ball-dominant Knicks’ play styles.

Nevertheless, the Knicks need distribution. Few free agents can do so better than Westbrook. Plus, the former No. 4 overall pick’s 13.3 points per contest would have led the Knicks’ second-unit offensive ensemble.

Thus, if he could be had for pennies on the dollar, Westbrook would be a good player for New York to keep on their radar.