As the New York Knicks’ midseason collapse continues, it appears that they may be seeing the end of the guy who made All-NBA third team for them last season.

Knicks entertaining a trade to move Karl-Anthony Towns

According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, Karl-Anthony Towns’ days in New York may be numbered. He reported that the team has advanced trade talks to other teams in the league to potentially find a trade partner for Towns.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Whispers around the league have begun to speculate on the possibility of the Knicks moving Towns. His name surfaced when the Bucks and Knicks discussed the chance of a deal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, but now league sources said that talks have involved other teams including Memphis, Orlando and Charlotte,” Popper wrote.

Towns has had a down season that is continually getting worse. He’s having the worst shooting season of his career at 35%, and he doesn’t have the same offensive rhythm as he did last season.

Knicks would benefit from moving Towns

Additionally, the defense and the ill-advised fouls have made his season look like a total wash, given his contract. He is making upwards of $53 million this season, with it approaching $60 million next season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks cannot afford to deal with a net negative in a year they want to pursue a championship. The metrics don’t lie, as they are one of the worst teams in the league all around since they won the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

Moving on from Towns almost feels like addition by subtraction, as they eliminate one of their bigger problems on the court with the hopes of shifting the energy. There is always risk involved when moving an All-Star player, but they may need to take that risk to get back to where they want to be.