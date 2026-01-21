The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the New York Knicks have begun making calls to other teams. They have an important deadline ahead of them, with major flaws to the current roster that need to be addressed.

Knicks actively trying to trade Guerschon Yabusele

One of their biggest flaws unfortunately involves their top free agent signing over the offseason. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks have been actively making multiple calls to trade Guerschon Yabusele.

“Trade deadline about two weeks away and Knicks are actively talking to multiple teams about Guerschon Yabusele, league sources say,” Bondy posted on X.

Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York in the offseason, but the signing has turned out to be a major disappointment. He has been in and out of the rotation all season, and is averaging just 2.9 points on 39% shooting from the floor.

Yabusele has had a brutal first season with the Knicks

When they first signed him, they envisioned that he would be a major difference maker off the bench. Last year’s bench severely lacked depth, especially in the frontcourt, and Yabusele was coming off a strong season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately, his time with the Knicks seems to be coming to an end before his first season could finish. What they could get in return is still up in the air, but they will likely pursue rotation upgrades in the second unit to provide depth for the starters.

With the deadline fast approaching, and the Knicks in the midst of a 2-9 slide over their last 11 games, they will likely move quickly to try to get a deal done.