The New York Knicks have made it clear that they will aggressively pursue Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade this season. If they were to acquire him, it would almost guarantee that Karl-Anthony Towns would be sent the other way in a deal, effectively ending his Knicks tenure.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns unhappy with Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors

Towns was reportedly not pleased with the team’s interest in Antetokounmpo, which has led to some turmoil between the two sides.

“Just ask the Knicks, whose talks with the Bucks about Antetokounmpo last summer led to hard feelings with Karl-Anthony Towns that, per team sources, remain to this day. That’s the double-doozy that every team seeks to avoid — the failure to land the player they’re pursuing that is followed by a step backward, relationship-wise, with the player who learned he was nearly sent packing in the process,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote.

Towns is in the midst of the worst season of his career, averaging 20.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, but shooting under 50% from the field and 36% from three, which are well below his standards. He has also struggled defensively, and has had noticeable moments of poor effort on that end of the floor.

The Knicks will be aggressive in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo

It is evident that the vibes this season have been off with Towns, and there have been very little signs of it improving as the season goes on. New York will be aggressive in their pursuit for Antetokounmpo, but they won’t be alone in the chase.

The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors will also be making some offers along with the Knicks, with each team having a realistic chance at landing him. New York will have to make a mind-blowing offer for Milwaukee to be willing to send him to the Mecca.

The trade deadline is Feb. 5, so expect a ton of movement surrounding the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.