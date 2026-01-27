With the trade deadline creeping even closer, the New York Knicks have begun exploring many ways that they can upgrade the roster. Their link with Giannis Antetokounmpo will continued to be mentioned until he is eventually moved, but they may be able to acquire him through another player.

Knicks have explored ways to acquire Jrue Holiday

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks have explored pathways to potentially acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“Another concept that keeps coming up: Rumbles that the Knicks have explored pathways to try to acquire Portland’s Jrue Holiday.There are at least two clear reasons why New York would have interest in a player who helped both Milwaukee and Boston win championships this decade: 1) The presumption that acquiring Holiday — if there’s a way — would make the Knicks an even more attractive destination to Holiday’s former Bucks teammate Antetokounmpo; 2) New York is believed to hold a longstanding fondness for Holiday as a potential backcourt complement to Jalen Brunson,” Stein wrote.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo spent three seasons together and Milwaukee, and they were both the main pieces to their championship in 2021. Bringing in Holiday could make Antetokounmpo want a reunion with his former teammate in New York, a place that has prided itself on pursuing a title this season.

Who can the Knicks move in a deal?

The problem is Holiday’s contract. He is making $32 million this season and $34 million next season, which is hefty price to pay for the 35-year-old guard. Additionally, the Knicks are currently walking a tight rope around the second apron, so they would have to move quite a bit of salary if they wanted both Holiday and Antetokounmpo in a hypothetical three-team trade.

An option to move is Mikal Bridges, who officially becomes trade eligible on Feb. 1, along with Karl-Anthony Towns. Stein added that the Knicks could test Towns’ market despite speculation that he may not be moved, which could help them land Antetokounmpo if his value is perceived highly enough.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even if they don’t land Antetokounmpo, Holiday would be a nice fit for New York. He would give Jalen Brunson an elite defensive player in the backcourt with solid scoring abilities, and he could help elevate their ceiling.

The Knicks will engage in a lot of different conversations leading up to the trade deadline, and they could land a big name to help them reach their goals of winning a title.