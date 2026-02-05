The New York Knicks are being gifted a third life in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they will not be trading the two-time MVP before Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Bucks fielded offers from several teams, with the Knicks, Timberwolves, Warriors, and Heat among the most serious suitors. Ultimately, the Bucks couldn’t agree on a trade package midseason, and will likely renegotiate with teams later this year in the offseason.

Antetokounmpo’s time with the Bucks has been in peril since this past summer. Antetokounmpo expressed a desire in joining the Knicks back in August, and the two sides had exploratory talks regarding a blockbuster trade, but nothing came to fruition.

New York can offer a significantly better trade package in the summer for Antetokounmpo. Right now, they don’t have any tradeable first-round draft picks, but they will have up to two in the offseason, which could be useful in developing a strong enough trade package for Milwaukee to accept.

Knicks will keep main core intact

For the Knicks sake, this recent development likely signals that they will be keeping their main core intact this season. They are currently 33-18 and are on an eight-game winning streak, so they might settle for smaller salary trades to improve the depth of the roster.

Early Thursday morning, the Knicks traded Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the trade has not been made official as the team continues to survey the market in hopes of expanding the deal.

There is also the possibility that New York flips Terry for a more immediate need. They have serious interest in both Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 3 P.M. EST deadline, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

For Antetokounmpo, the Knicks will try again in the summer to pry the two-time MVP out of Milwaukee.