Referees admit crucial no-call mistake to secure Knicks Game 4 victory

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks fought hard down the stretch of Game 4 to come out on top over the Detroit Pistons 94-93. However, the game ended with a bit of controversy that has been constantly talked about since the conclusion of the game.

Referees admit crucial missed call at the end of Game 4

In the Pistons’ final possession of the game, Tim Hardaway Jr. got a clean look for three to potentially give the Pistons the lead. However, Josh Hart came in and contested the shot through a lot of contact, but there was no foul call, and the Knicks ultimately won the game off the missed shot.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

After the game, Coty Davis of the Detroit News spoke to referee David Guthrie about the final play, and he admitted that a foul should have been called.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play. After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called,” Guthrie said (h/t SNY’s Ian Begley).

The Knicks and Pistons have been playing a physical series

The way the games have been called has been the talk of the series thus far. It has featured a lot of physical play, and at times more physical than what is usually called for fouls, but it has certainly been inconsistent this series.

For instance, in Game 2, there was a wide free throw discrepancy between the two teams, and the Knicks nearly went an entire half without shooting free throws. Detroit shot a total of 34 free throws in the game, while New York only shot 19. The Knicks would lose that game 100-94.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Game 4 on Sunday featured more questionable officiating, as the Knicks were fighting through lots of contact and did not get the benefit of a whistle. In the third quarter, specifically, they were not getting any fouls drawn and saw their lead quickly evaporate.

Luckily for them, they adjusted to how the game was called and were able to come away victorious. However, despite all the inconsistencies from the officials throughout, the one missed call at the biggest point in the game will be the most talked about moment and potentially is a series-changing mishap.