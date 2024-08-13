Ranking the Knicks’ 3 most underrated players

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby, the Knicks have positioned themselves to be championship contenders next season. With star point guard Jalen Brunson giving the team a $113 million discount, allowing them to spend more on key pieces, the club has never been in such a good spot to make a legitimate run and snap a 50-year drought.

Knicks’ Roster Adjustments and New Additions

Last season, the Knicks sported multiple pieces as primary starters who will now head to the bench. Julius Randle is returning from injury, and Bridges is an entirely new piece on a team that needed another defensive wing with an upside of 20 points per game. Let’s take a look at some of the more underrated assets on the squad who will undoubtedly make significant impacts this upcoming year.

Knicks’ Most Underrated Players

Knicks fans know just how important Josh Hart is to the equation, but people outside the organization may not notice the impact he has on a daily basis. The 29-year-old is headed into a four-year, $80.9 million deal that includes a club option for the 2027–28 season at $22.3 million.

Josh Hart’s Integral Role

When the Knicks needed him most, Hart not only played solid basketball but wasn’t even subbed out at times. This past season, he played in 81 games, making 42 starts and averaging a career-high 33.4 minutes per game. He averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists with a .434 field goal percentage.

Hart not only provides tangible results, but he’s also the energizer and life of the Knicks. He embodies their soul and does all of the dirty work others seem to avoid. He will be coming off the bench as a rotational piece, and Hart shouldn’t be overlooked as one of the most important pieces on a deep Knicks team.

Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Miles McBride’s Value

Miles McBride signed a three-year, $13 million deal this past off-season, locking himself into one of the best contracts in the game. McBride, 23, averaged 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in a breakout year. After shooting .358 from the field during the 2022–23 season, he bounced back with an elite shooting performance, a .452 field goal rate from the field, and a .410 hit rate from downtown.

Aside from McBride’s tremendous shooting qualities, he’s also an elite defensive player against smaller guards. He’s easily one of the most underrated pieces on the team and will continue to work his way into the fold despite the addition of multiple pieces this off-season.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) knocks the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Donte DiVincenzo’s Surprising Impact

When the Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $46.8 million deal, many believed he would be a key component. However, he destroyed any expectations set out for him, as the shooting guard averaged a career-high 15.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds this past season. He shot .443 from the field and a personal record .401 from three-point range. In fact, DiVincenzo set the Knicks’ franchise record for most three-points in a single season, setting up another exciting campaign.

Having an elite shooter coming off the bench gives the team insane value. Opposing teams don’t have this type of quality on their second unit, with starting-level players coming off the bench. Opposing teams can’t let up against the Knicks, who have firepower behind their firepower. The Knicks have created a perfect equation for success, it just comes down to staying healthy and maintaining consistency.