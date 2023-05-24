Potential Knicks target Karl Anthony-Towns makes appearance at Yankees game

Apr 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to his shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees welcomed a notable guest; Karl Anthony-Towns, the star center of the Minnesota Timberwolves, was spotted at Yankee Stadium for the first match of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Before the game, Towns was seen conversing with Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ superstar, and captain, and the two exchanged a friendly handshake.

Aaron Judge recruiting KAT for the Knicks? pic.twitter.com/yXEzQtPIAO — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) May 23, 2023

Towns further honored the occasion by throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Yankees’ exhilarating 6-5 victory in extra innings against the Orioles. According to Meredith Marakovits on the YES Network broadcast, Towns was an avid Yankees fan during his youth and treasures a baseball that was thrown to him by Bernie Williams during a game he attended at the old Yankee Stadium.

Towns’ visit to The Bronx coincides with ongoing trade rumors involving his name following the Timberwolves’ recent playoff defeat to the Denver Nuggets, who went on to become the Western Conference Champions. The New York Knicks are currently the focus of these trade speculations.

Recent reports suggest that a trade involving the Knicks and the three-time All-Star is a prospect both parties would find appealing.

Due to an injury, Towns played in only 29 games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in those games.

While it remains unclear whether his visit was a deliberate gesture expressing keen interest in joining the Knicks, it is nevertheless a significant event worth noting.

