The Knicks did the very Knicks thing on draft night: moved picks around, protected money, annoyed people who wanted fireworks, and still walked away with a shooter at No. 47 who is going to get talked into a rotation role by July if fans get bored enough.

Tyler Nickel is the new toy. Vanderbilt lists him at 6-foot-7 and 222 pounds, and his final college season came with 13.5 points per game, 110 made threes, and a clean 40 percent mark from deep.

The appeal is obvious enough. Shooting travels, and the Knicks can never have enough of it around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and a roster that should keep living off spacing and fast decisions.

Where the Knicks can actually use Nickel

Nickel’s fastest path is not complicated. He has to prove the jumper is real against NBA length, hold up enough defensively to avoid being hunted off the floor, and make the easy pass when teams run him off the line.

That sounds boring, but second-round picks usually need boring first. Nobody needs him to create offense like a lottery pick. The Knicks need him to sprint into open space, fire without a hitch, and avoid turning every touch into a mini-audition.

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) shoots over McNeese Cowboys guard Garwey Dual (3) during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The G League might be the cleanest early home for him, and that is fine. A championship roster should not have to force No. 47 into real minutes before he is ready. Let him get shots up, get bumped around, and learn how physical the next level gets.

The shooter label comes with Knicks pressure

The fun part is that Nickel’s skill is easy to dream on. Vanderbilt’s bio credits him with starting all 36 games, shooting 84.7 percent from the line, and hitting eight threes twice in a game. His jumper has real paperwork behind it.

The harder part is finding the rest of the profile. Can he guard wings? Can he survive when teams switch smaller scorers onto him? Can he keep the ball moving when the first look disappears? Those answers decide whether he becomes a useful bench piece or just a name fans bring up after two Summer League jumpers.

I like the pick because it has a clean purpose. The Knicks bought a shooting bet without pretending it solves the rotation tomorrow. If Nickel earns anything early, it will be because the jumper is too obvious to ignore.