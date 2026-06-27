Pacome Dadiet is not the loudest name in the Knicks’ offseason. He might be one of the cleanest levers, though, and that is usually how these cap puzzles get weird.

The Knicks already treated draft night like a payroll exercise with sneakers on it, moving around the board and avoiding first-round salary. Now the next little money pocket matters. Dadiet is making just under $3 million, which sounds tiny until a contender starts counting every dollar below the second apron.

Pacome Dadiet averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.7 minutes over 29 regular-season games. It is not a rotation resume yet, but it is a young, movable salary with enough mystery attached to make another front office at least answer the call.

Pacome Dadiet handles the ball at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Knicks have a Dadiet decision

I get why fans would rather talk about proven veterans. Dadiet has not done enough in real NBA minutes to make anyone emotional, and after winning a title, patience for developmental projects tends to shrink fast.

The front office has to think differently. If Dadiet is not in the rotation plan, keeping his salary just because he is young becomes harder to justify. The Knicks need cheap players, yes, but they need cheap players who either play or help create room for someone who will.

Here comes the awkward part of a championship roster. The celebration ends, the spreadsheet walks back into the room, and suddenly a $2.98 million salary has a job to do.

Dadiet can still help the Knicks without playing

Dadiet could still become a useful forward. He is 6-foot-9, young, and not exactly a finished product. Moving him just to move him would be a little silly, especially if the Knicks believe their development staff can still get something real from him.

But if the choice is between protecting a long-term maybe and creating flexibility for a player who helps the title defense immediately, the answer gets colder. Leon Rose has to be ruthless there.

The Knicks do not need Dadiet to become the offseason headline. They need to decide whether he is part of the plan or part of the math. Right now, the math is talking louder.