Pacers could be without key piece in Game 4 vs. Knicks

The New York Knicks are gearing up to potentially tie the Eastern Conference Finals series with the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. After completing a resilient 20-point comeback to avoid going down 3-0, New York suddenly has all of the momentum entering Game 4.

Pacers could be without Aaron Nesmith in Game 4 vs. Knicks

The Pacers could be without a critical piece, however, which could be a huge development for the rest of the series. Aaron Nesmith, who broke the Knicks’ hearts in Game 1 with a 20-point fourth quarter, suffered an ankle injury in Game 3 that ultimately proved to be very costly.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Though Nesmith would return to the game in the fourth, he was hobbled by the injury and was not as effective on both ends as he had been in the first two games. According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Nesmith will “likely” be listed as a game-time decision ahead of Game 4 with the injury (h/t ESPN’s Tim Bontemps).

If Nesmith isn’t able to play, that would be a massive loss for Indiana. He gives them a physical edge on defense and has played well offensively this series, acting as a silent killer to the Knicks.

The Knicks must take advantage and even up the series

Without him, the Pacers would be without one of their top perimeter defenders and better three-point shooters. In his brief absence in Game 3, the Knicks started their fourth quarter comeback and outscored the Pacers 36-20 in the closing frame.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York must take advantage of being at full strength and get the series back to Madison Square Garden tied 2-2. If they can find a way to win Game 4, they will regain home court advantage, and with the momentum on their side, a series comeback looks very possible.

Game 4 will tip off at 8 P.M. EST at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Tuesday.