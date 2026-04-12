The New York Knicks are resting their top guys with the third seed already locked up for them in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Knicks resting starters versus Hornets

The injury report for Sunday’s season finale has Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart all listed as out for injury management. OG Anunoby is also out with a left ankle sprain and so is Tyler Kolek due to an oblique injury.

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Anunoby tweaked his ankle early in the second quarter against Toronto on Friday. He remained in the game for the rest of the half before being ruled out just before the start of the second half, possibly as a precaution.

Mikal Bridges was notably left off the injury report, presumably to keep his active games played streak intact. Bridges will likely only play up until the first timeout at most before resting the remainder of the game.

Knicks hoping to be at full strength for playoffs

New York secured the third seed following their victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Seeds 5-10 still are yet to be decided, with still four teams in the mix to earn the final playoff spot and face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

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The most likely opponent for New York is the Raptors, as they play against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday while the Atlanta Hawks, who have already clinched a playoff spot, play against a Boston Celtics team that will also be resting their main guys.

The goal for New York is to be at full strength for the playoffs, and as long as Anunoby recovers well from his ankle injury, they will be at that. Sunday’s game is completely meaningless for them, but the Hornets are still vying for a favorable seed in the play-in tournament, thus making them a heavy favorite Sunday.