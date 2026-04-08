Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is enamored by the idea of playing for the New York Knicks. So much so, that he reportedly told the Bucks that New York was the only place he would like to get traded to.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo enlightened by idea of playing at Madison Square Garden

With the Bucks and Antetokounmpo in the midst of a rough fallout phase, the idea of the two-time MVP getting traded in the summer is increasingly likely. The Knicks are certain to be at the center of the sweepstakes, especially if they fall short of a championship this season.

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NBA insider Jake Fischer provided some insight on the interest level from Antetokounmpo, with him reporting that playing in the Mecca is what draws a lot of interest from the superstar forward.

“I’ve heard from multiple people who have checked in with Giannis’s side of things that playing in the Garden and seeing that fanbase electrify in the playoffs, knowing that there will be an absolute parade thrown throughout the city breaking a long title drought is something that’s very appealing too Giannis,” Fischer reported.

Will the Knicks go all-in?

The Knicks are within their window to win a championship behind Jalen Brunson as their leader and captain. While they have been a very good team with him, many feel that adding a second superstar is necessary for them to truly compete for a championship.

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A duo of Antetokounmpo and Brunson would undoubtedly be one of the best in the entire league, and would make them a formidable threat to other Eastern Conference teams. The Knicks tried to get a deal done last summer, but nothing materialized.

They will be able to make a more competitive offer in the summer, where they will hope to finally land him. The Knicks have an advantage, and it is up to them if they want to go all in on the superstar in the offseason.