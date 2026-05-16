The New York Knicks will likely be at full strength heading into the Eastern Conference Finals, which will start Tuesday after nine days off for a team that swept their second round series over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby was a full participant in practice

OG Anunoby, who missed the last two games of the second round with a very minor hamstring strain, returned to practice in full on Friday. On Wednesday, he participated in only parts of practice, but did everything the rest of the team did on Friday.

“Everything we did today, he did,” head coach Mike Brown said about Anunoby Friday (h/t SNY).

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Anunoby has been the team’s most important player on both ends throughout the playoffs. He is averaging 21.4 points and shooting above 60% from the field and 50% from three, and he has done his usual dirty work on the boards and defending the perimeter.

Having him back will be super critical for a Knicks team trying to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Luckily for him, he will get a few additional days of rest, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons have extended their series to a Game 7, which will be played on Sunday to determine who the Knicks will face in the ECF.

The Knicks are looking like the favorites to come out of the East

New York has won seven consecutive playoff games for the first time in franchise history, and they are looking like the favorites to come out of the East currently. However, they cannot get complacent and maintain their focus on the ultimate goal, as the ECF will present their biggest challenge thus far.

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If the Cavaliers win Game 7, New York will get home court advantage throughout the ECF and Game 1 will be Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. If the Pistons win, Game 1 will be in Detroit as the Knicks won’t have home court advantage.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will have the ultimate rest advantage, as both Detroit and Cleveland will have played seven games in each of the first two rounds.