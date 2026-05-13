The New York Knicks are hopeful that the extra rest they will be getting before the start of the Eastern Conference Finals will allow OG Anunoby to return at full strength.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby returns to practice

Dealing with a very minor hamstring strain that cost him the last two games of the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers, Anunoby returned to practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Mike Brown. However, he did not participate in the full scrimmage, and Brown did not go into detail as far as what he did in practice.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby suffered the injury late in Game 2 against Philadelphia. Luckily, the Knicks were able to withstand his absence by taking the next two games to complete the series sweep, giving Anunoby ample time to let his hamstring heal in time for the Eastern Conference Finals, which will be against either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons.

Knicks need Anunoby back at full strength

Anunoby has been arguably the Knicks’ most consistent performer on both ends this postseason. He is averaging 21.4 points while shooting 62% from the field and 54% from three, and he is making his usual impact defensively as well as the team has won seven straight postseason games.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Miles McBride filled in for Anunoby in Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia and performed well. In the close out win in Game 4, McBride erupted for 25 points and seven three-pointers made as New York stomped Philadelphia 144-114.

New York will certainly need Anunoby back on the court in the conference finals, as they are looking to go back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They are playing top tier basketball right now and need everyone at full strength to get the job done.