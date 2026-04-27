Normally in the playoffs for the New York Knicks, it’s Jalen Brunson that is doing most of the work on offense and propelling the team through a grueling series. However, this year, a different player has taken the charge and stepped up.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby has stepped up big time this postseason

OG Anunoby has been great on both ends of the floor in the four games so far this postseason. In those four games, Anunoby is averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks, and is shooting with hyper-efficient marks of 56% from the floor and 52% from three, all while owning a plus-minus of +23.

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In their massive Game 4 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Anunoby was the leading scorer with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the floor and 3-for-6 from three. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded a steal and a block as the Knicks crushed Atlanta to tie the series at two games apiece.

Anunoby’s performance this postseason has been huge, especially against a gritty Hawks team that likes to play with pace. His defense has been huge in limiting Atlanta in transition, as they are one of the faster teams in the league and like to get out and run.

Anunoby has taken a leap in a big way

His offensive leap is coming at a great time as well, especially with Brunson struggling with shot quality and ball control this series. The Knicks have needed another guy to step up and become a force offensively, and Anunoby has done exactly that.

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“Just our intensity. We came out, we were physical from the start. We got stops,” Anunoby said following the Game 4 win, via SNY.

The series now heads back to Madison Square Garden, with Game 5 set for Tuesday night. A big performance out of Anunoby will be much needed if they want to regain control of the series and set themselves up to close it out.