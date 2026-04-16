The New York Knicks are nearly at full strength, and they may be fully healthy for the start of their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby returns to practice ahead of Game 1

On Wednesday, OG Anunoby took part in practice with the rest of the team. Anunoby missed the final game of the regular season with what the team called a left ankle sprain.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Anunoby suffered the initial injury against the Toronto Raptors last Friday. He stepped on forward Scottie Barnes’ foot and appeared to tweak his ankle early in the second quarter, but he played the rest of the half before being ruled out for the second half.

Head coach Mike Brown said earlier this week that Anunoby was considered day-to-day with the injury, a good indication that he avoided a serious injury.

Knicks will need Anunoby to be healthy

The fact that he practiced is a good sign for his potential availability for Game 1, which is on Saturday. New York will need Anunoby’s defense and exceptional three-point shooting on hand, so him being able to practice is a welcome sign.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

New York has a big series coming up with the Hawks, who the Knicks went 2-1 against this season. Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will provide a great challenge for them, and the Hawks’ quick pace and hot three-point shooting will be two major things that the Knicks will need to contain.

The Knicks will hopefully have Anunoby available to be a key stopper to what the Hawks excel at. Game 1 is Saturday at 6 PM EST.