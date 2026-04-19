The New York Knicks began their quest for a championship on a high note on Saturday, winning Game 1 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks 113-102.

Knicks offense powers through in Game 1 versus Hawks

New York came out with great energy to start, and their offense was in a flow from the beginning. The Knicks shot incredible numbers as a team, going 48% from both the field and from three-point range and playing with great physicality.

The first quarter was nearly all Jalen Brunson, who scored 19 of his 28 points in that period. He set the tone early, making all six of his first shot attempts and propelling New York to a much-needed fast start.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson cooled off in the second half by not making a field goal, but that was an opportunity for the others to get involved. Karl-Anthony Towns, who made just one shot and turned the ball over four times in the first half, turned it on in the second half, scoring 19 of his 25 points on the night in the closing half, including three three-pointers to help push the Knicks’ lead to 19.

“No matter what, you gotta think positive, you gotta be positive and fight through anything,” Brunson said regarding his cold second half, via SNY.

New York played with great energy

New York needed to get the series started off strong, as the expectations are through this roof for this team. Atlanta gave New York a bit of a challenge early, as CJ McCollum was giving them trouble with his hot shooting.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Luckily, the Knicks played with aggression on the defensive side, leading to a convincing Game 1 victory. New York got contributions from virtually everyone, with all nine players in the rotation playing at least 11 minutes, and all five starters finished in double figures scoring.

The Knicks will look to replicate that performance in Game 2 on Monday, as they will look to start the series up 2-0 in the driver’s seat.