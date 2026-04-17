New York Knicks guard Josh Hart just capped off his best shooting season of his career. He shot a career-high 41.3% from beyond the arc, but only on 3.7 three-point attempts per game.

Knicks’ Mike Brown wants more shots from Josh Hart

How could a player with such an efficient percentage shoot at a relatively low volume? Well, confidence played a big part.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

While Hart’s shooting was a revelation this season, he has a tendency to be hesitant from outside the arc, looking instead to drive to the basket or look for a quick pass elsewhere. That lack of aggression would hurt the Knicks’ offense at times, making the spacing rather clunky.

Head coach Mike Brown is hoping for Hart to change that during the playoffs.

“Teams won’t guard him. When they don’t, we want him to let it fly. He’s won games for us with his shooting. It’s no different going into the playoffs. If a team decides not to guard him – Josh let it fly, ’cause we’re with you,” Brown said, via SNY.

Knicks are going to need Hart playing at his best

The Knicks are going to need Hart to stay aggressive offensively. When he is pulling more shots, teams have no choice but to treat him as an offensive threat, which opens up the floor much more for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to operate in their hot spots.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Additionally, it gives the team another go-to option for when Brunson or Towns has gone gold. Hart will also be important for his intangibles and other aspects of his game, such as his rebounding and playmaking abilities, especially when Brunson is off the floor getting a rest.

The Knicks will take on the Hawks in the first round of the playoffs starting on Saturday. They will need Hart to be at his best to start the series on a high note and carry that momentum the rest of the way.