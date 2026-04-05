New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has long established himself as one of the top defensive wing players in the league. However, surprisingly, he has never been named to a First Team All-Defense squad.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby gets high praise from Mike Brown

Anunoby officially reached the 65-game benchmark required to be eligible for end-of-season awards on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. In that game, he led the way with 31 points and knocked down seven threes, which tied his career-high, while making his usual mark on the defensive side as the Knicks crushed the Bulls 136-96.

Following the performance, head coach Mike Brown made a bold statement that Anunoby deserves to be named to First Team All-Defense. His reaction to the aforementioned lack of recognition says it all.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“That’s bullsh*t,” Brown said, via SNY’s Garrett Stepian. “His versatility is just off the charts and you can do a lot of things with your defense because of him. In my opinion, he deserves First Team All-Defense this year — and hopefully the powers that be will see it that way, too.”

Anunoby has only been to named to an All-Defense team once in his career, which was 2023 with the Toronto Raptors. That same season, he led the league in steals.

Anunoby could make First Team All-Defense

Health was the usual suspect behind his lack of recognition for the awards. In his first year with the Knicks, he missed several months with a variety of injuries, but he appeared in 74 games last season and averaged 1.5 steals per game, but he was not named to an All-Defense team.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This season could be much different for Anunoby’s odds to be named to an All-Defense team. He is a major catalyst behind the team’s remarkable turnaround on that end of the floor, and has established himself as their top defender on the perimeter, while also making his mark inside the paint.

Ultimately, the voters will need to decide if he is worthy of a selection, but his play on the court presents his case as very strong with the season coming to an end.