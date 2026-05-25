New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has long been known for his elite defense, especially at the perimeter. This season, he has led the charge on that end and helped transform New York into a top five defense this year.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby falls short of making First Team All-Defense

However, Anunoby might not have been properly recognized for his efforts. While he did make an All-Defense team this year, he fell short of earning First Team honors, instead settling for Second Team.

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Head coach Mike Brown came to the defense of his player on Sunday, as the Knicks enter Game 4 with a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. He strongly disagreed with the voters’ decision to have him in the Second Team.

“Freakin’ OG got robbed,” Brown said, via SNY. “He should’ve been First Team All-Defense. I hope the voters get it right next time around. It was wrong.”

Anunoby has been incredible defensively

Anunoby spoke about the outcome himself, stating that he wished he was named First Team but is still pleased with earning Second Team honors.

“I was hoping I got First Team, I thought I should have got First Team,” Anunoby said, via SNY.

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Anunoby has been a crucial part to the Knicks’ unprecedented run through the playoffs, which has them just one win away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. With him leading the defensive charge, New York has been dominating their opponents and continued their franchise record for most consecutive playoff wins with 10.

First Team honors would have been well deserved, but the Knicks and Anunoby have bigger goals in mind. With them on the verge of completing another series sweep with a trip to the Finals at stake, the goal is to finish the job and end the title drought once and for all.