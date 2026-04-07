The playoffs are less than two weeks away, and it appears that the New York Knicks are content with how their rotation currently stands.

Knicks don’t plan on changing starting lineup

The Knicks have had a notable problem with their starting five this season. Prior to Monday’s 108-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, New York’s starting five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns had a net rating of only +0.7.

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That mark is certainly disappointing given the expectations the group has. New York is 51-28 on the season and third in the East, yet their starting lineup is performing subpar at best when on the floor together.

The idea of mixing up the starting five has been a talking point for a while now, but no change seems imminent. Before Monday’s game, head coach Mike Brown indicated that no lineup change is expected.

Knicks will hope current starters figure it all out

“I don’t believe in never, but right now, we’ll stay that 5. That’s how I foresee it,” Brown said (h/t James L. Edwards III of The Athletic).

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Stefan Bondy of the New York Post added that there were conversations about possibly placing Landry Shamet into the starting five, though it is unclear who would have been demoted to the bench. Shamet has made a handful of starts this season and has performed well overall, making him a trustworthy option for Brown.

Despite the problems the starters currently have, it would appear that they will simply hope that the group figures things out themselves. They have three more games to do so before the postseason.