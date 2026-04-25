Fresh off of a devastating loss for the New York Knicks to put them down 2-1 in their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the vibes have reached an all-time low. Now, it is desperation time for a group that was expected to cruise through the East.

Knicks’ Mike Brown doesn’t guarantee winning after Game 3

They suddenly find themselves on the cusp of elimination after losing Games 2 and 3 by one point each. The Knicks found themselves down by 18 in Game 3 and game back to take a late lead, but were unable to hold on in the final minute.

Head coach Mike Brown spoke after Game 3 about the mindset he has his team following, though what he said may shock many.

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“I told them it’s a seven-game series for a reason. Stuff is going to happen. There are plenty of teams that have been 1-2. I even think OKC was down 1-2 last year. I’m not saying we’re going to win it, but you take one game at a time. This should sting because we gave ourselves a chance despite not playing our best basketball,” Brown said (h/t James L. Edwards III of The Athletic).

The series is far from over, and the Knicks still have time to right the ship and get the series back in their favor. However, what is jarring from Brown is the refusal to guarantee them winning a championship.

The Knicks need confidence heading into Game 4

In reality, there are no guarantees in sports. But a coach would normally motivate their team by guaranteeing success if everyone is bought in, and Brown’s quote signals a sign of low confidence among him and the rest of the team.

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Brown was brought in over the summer to do something that his predecessor, Tom Thibodeau, couldn’t do, which is get his team to the Finals and a real shot at a title. The regular season, despite its hiccups, was a success, but the playoffs have been marred by some of the issues that were present during the season.

The Knicks need to get confident ahead of Game 4, as it is now a must-win with their season hanging in the balance. For them to gain that confidence, it starts with Brown being a leader among his players.