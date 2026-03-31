The New York Knicks have added a Hall of Famer to their history for the second consecutive year. As per ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire joins Doc Rivers, Candace Parker, and Elena Delle Donne as this year’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductions.

Knicks’ Amar’e Stoudemire is now a Hall of Famer

Last year, Carmelo Anthony officially became a Hall of Famer, marking this as the second straight season that a former Knicks All-Star has entered basketball immortality.

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Stoudemire is now officially stamped as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He played in 14 NBA seasons, the bulk of which came with the Knicks and the Phoenix Suns.

He earned one of his six career All-Star appearances with New York, which came in his first season with the team in the 2010-11 season. Across five seasons with the Knicks, Stoudemire averaged 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds along with 1.1 blocks per game.

Stoudemire leaves behind a legacy of greatness

His career accolades are loaded. Along with the six All-Star appearances, he was also named to an All-NBA team five times, won Rookie of the Year in 2003, and finished top 10 in MVP voting four times.

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Injuries derailed the later stages of his career, and as a result, the duo of him and Anthony did not produce a ton of success during their time together in New York. However, that doesn’t take away from the greatness he put on display during his prime, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and athletic players at his position at the time.

Stoudemire leaves a legacy that is now engraved in basketball eternity.