The New York Knicks have their season back on track. On Saturday, they stole Game 4 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks in blowout fashion to even up their first round series at two games apiece with the series heading back to Madison Square Garden.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns delivers special performance in Game 4

They were able to dominate by running the offense through Karl-Anthony Towns, who put together one of his best performances in the postseason in his career. Towns recorded a triple-double in the victory with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, making an impact all around the court as the Knicks dominated the Hawks 114-98.

It was Towns’ first career playoff triple-double and a performance that both he and his team really needed.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Towns was the main focal point of the offensive gameplan in Game 4, as New York used him as an engine to the scoring display. He and OG Anunoby (22 points) showcased great synergy, with Anunoby getting open on back door cuts with ease and Towns finding him down low.

“He’s a special talent. He can do it all. I know if I get open, he’ll find me,” Anunoby said about Towns, via SNY.

The Knicks need to run the offense through Towns

Towns’ performance came at a time they really needed it, as the Knicks found themselves down in the series after a crushing Game 3 defeat. Now, they have regained home court advantage and have turned the series into a best-of-3, with New York having momentum heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

They need to continue running the offense through the All-Star big man, as the best offensive results seem to come through him. Jalen Brunson is still their main guy on offense, but he has struggled with turnovers and shot quality throughout this series, so the Knicks cannot shy away from what worked in Game 4.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, which is sure to be a rowdy atmosphere with a highly competitive series reaching a climax.