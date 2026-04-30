The New York Knicks have gotten through the first five games of their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks without injuries, but one has now arisen ahead of Game 6 on Thursday.

Knicks could be without Josh Hart in Game 6

In the latest injury report, Josh Hart was listed as questionable with a lower back contusion. Hart suffered the injury in the Game 5 win at Madison Square Garden, though it is unclear to what extent the injury is.

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Hart subbed out of the game late in the fourth quarter with the Knicks well in front, went to the locker room, but never emerged. The hope is that his injury is not serious and that he will be all good to go for Game 6 in Atlanta.

Hart finished Game 5 with nine points, five rebounds, and four assists as the Knicks blew out the Hawks 126-97 to take a 3-2 series lead.

The rest of the team has to step up

The Knicks are one win away from advancing to the second round for the fourth consecutive season. Hart has been a crucial piece this series for New York, especially on the glass and defensively. He has notably done a solid job defending Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum this series.

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If Hart is unable to go, expect Miles McBride or Jordan Clarkson to enter the starting five. There is also an outside chance Landry Shamet could re-enter the rotation and be used in place of Hart.

Shamet had lost his rotation spot to Jose Alvarado earlier this series after struggling offensively. If Hart can’t play, Shamet’s defensive intensity could be useful on guys like McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as the key will be shutting those guys down.

Game 6 is set to tip off at 7 PM EST on Thursday.