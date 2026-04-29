The New York Knicks are in the driver’s seat to move on to the next round of the playoffs. In a decisive Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, New York dominated the Atlanta Hawks for the second straight game 126-97, led by their leader and captain, Jalen Brunson.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson goes off in Game 5 win

The first four games of the series weren’t Brunson’s best, as he struggled with turnovers and overall shot efficiency. However, in Game 5, a game they needed him the most, he reminded everyone what kind of player he becomes in the playoffs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson dominated with 39 points and eight assists on great efficiency. He shot 15-for-23 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three-point range, dissecting the Hawks’ defense and keeping the Knicks in a good position to dominate on their home court.

This was the kind of performance he needed, and it came at a time that New York needed to regain control of a series that once felt out of their hands. Now, they are just one win away from advancing to the conference semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, and they will be depending on Brunson to do so.

The Knicks are firing on all cylinders

New York also continued to get strong production out of Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, their two top options so far this series. Both players put in outstanding efforts on both ends of the floor, contributing largely to a dominant night on both ends of the floor.

Towns finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. His defense and playmaking have been revelations this postseason, and he has been putting together some fantastic all-around performances that have completely changed his season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby, meanwhile, continued to provide an impact on the glass with 10 rebounds in Game 5. He also scored 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor along with two steals and a block, continuing to showcase a model of consistency night in and night out.

The Knicks still have business to take care of, as they still need to win one more game to move on. They will have a chance to do it on their road Thursday night in Game 6 with the series heading back to Atlanta.