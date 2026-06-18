The New York Knicks are coming off their first championship in 53 years, but they must quickly begin preparing for the NBA Draft, which is set for June 23 at the Barclays Center.

Knicks host UConn standout for pre-draft workout

New York holds three draft picks this year. Those picks are No. 24, 31, and 55, with the possibility that they trade up or down in the draft. Last year, New York had only one second round pick, which they traded down one spot to select Mohamed Diawara with the 51st pick.

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New York has already begun hosting players for pre-draft workouts. On Wednesday, they hosted UConn standout Alex Karaban and St. John’s Dillon Mitchell for workouts, per SNY’s Ian Begley. Earlier this week, they hosted Isaiah Evans out of Duke.

Karaban is a player in particular that stands out. The 6’8” forward played for four seasons at UConn, winning two National Championships in 2023 and 2024. This past season at UConn, he averaged 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three as the Huskies reached the National Championship game.

Karaban could be a good fit for the Knicks

New York could be a good fit for Karaban, as they lacked wing depth this past season and could use a versatile forward like him. Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson and both set to be free agents, and after owner James Dolan said that they won’t go over the second apron, making upgrades through the draft might be a plausible strategy.

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The Knicks could benefit from adding another ball handler through the draft, as that was an area they were lacking outside of Jalen Brunson. New York has been reluctant to use their draft picks on players over the years, but it might be necessary now.

Day one of the draft is set for Tuesday, June 23.