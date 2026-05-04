The New York Knicks’ fanbase is one of the most loyal and supportive in the entire NBA. Their fans make their presence felt no matter where the team is playing, and the players can feel their energy each game.

Knicks fans outside of Philadelphia can’t purchase road playoff tickets in round 2

Round two against the Philadelphia 76ers is sure to be an intense series between two passionate fan bases, especially with this being a rematch of the first round from two seasons ago.

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However, for Knicks fans wanting to make the trip to Philadelphia, there’s going to be hurdles that they will have to climb in order to make the trip.

The 76ers are restricting purchases of their home playoff games in an attempt to bring in more of their hometown fans. According to their site, any purchases made outside of the greater Philadelphia area will be immediately canceled without noticed and refunded to the consumer.

Knicks fans took over Philadelphia two years ago

This comes just a day after 76ers star center Joel Embiid preached for Philadelphia fans to prevent Knicks fans from taking over their arena. In 2024, they overtook 76ers fans in their arena and the Knicks wound up winning two road games in the series as a result.

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“I just have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like this was Madison Square Garden east. We’re going to need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. If you need money, I got you,” Embiid said after they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the first round.

The series is sure to bring a lot of excitement, but Knicks fans will have to go throw many twists and twirls to get their way into enemy territory. Nevertheless, New York has a chance to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, and their quest to do so begins on Monday at Madison Square Garden.