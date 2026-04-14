The New York Knicks will be in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but fans in New York will have to find a different way to watch their favorite team on television.

Knicks’ commentator Mike Breen says league made ‘poor decision’ with broadcasting rights for playoffs

For the first time ever, the NBA is no longer allowing regional broadcasters to air the first round of the playoffs. Instead, all playoff games will be exclusive to national broadcasters such as Amazon Prime, ESPN, ABC, and NBC.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who broadcasts games for both ESPN and MSG Networks, sounded off on air during the Knicks-Hornets season finale on Sunday, broadcasted by MSG Networks.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“1st time ever…entire playoffs exclusive to national TV…poor decision…fans want to hear their home team announcers, at least 1st round…part of the family. I get networks pay a fortune…but fans deserve to be thrown a bone…This is our final telecast of the season,” Breen said on the broadcast.

Many in the industry came to Breen’s defense, supporting his claim that it’s bad decision to prevent regional broadcasters from airing the first round of the playoffs on their network.

Breen’s comments hold significant weight

Breen is also the voice of the NBA Finals on ABC, so this remark is significant coming from him. Breen has been the main play-by-play announcer for the Knicks for several years, and he has had the lucidity of broadcasting playoff games for the MSG Network in years past.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

He and color commentator and basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier have been a strong duo in the booth, establishing themselves as one of the most recognizable in the league. Unfortunately, fans won’t have the opportunity to hear their voices in playoff games together this year.

The Knicks begin their quest for a championship on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. The game will be aired on Amazon Prime Video at 6 PM EST.