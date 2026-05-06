The New York Knicks will now be heading into Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers as the overwhelming favorite. Some major injury news from the 76ers puts New York in great position to take an early 2-0 series lead.

Joel Embiid out for Game 2 against Knicks

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, 76ers star center and former MVP Joel Embiid was ruled out for Game 2 Wednesday night due to ankle and hip injuries. Embiid played in Game 1 but struggled mightily on both ends, and appeared to be a step slow as the Knicks smacked the 76ers 137-98.

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Now in Game 2, New York will be facing an Embiid-less Sixers team that will be relying heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who also struggled in Game 1. Philadelphia’s center room just got much weaker, with Andre Drummond and Adem Bona as their main centers for this game.

Additionally, New York may have gained an advantage in the foul department. In Game 1, Embiid’s ability to draw fouls put Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in early foul trouble, forcing head coach Mike Brown to deploy Ariel Hukporti for brief stretches.

Knicks have a grand opportunity to jump out to a 2-0 series lead

Luckily, Hukporti was able to weather the storm and the Knicks pulled away very quickly. Now, there is a lower chance that both Robinson and Towns will find themselves in deep foul trouble again, which will be huge for New York.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks need to take care of business with Embiid not suiting up in Game 2. New York has been dominating their opponents lately, winning their last three playoff games by 29 or more points.

They now have a chance to continue that dominance against a suddenly shorthanded Sixers team.