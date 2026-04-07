Since last summer, the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have been linked heavily. The former two-time MVP is in the midst of a dead season in Milwaukee, and the two sides appear to be heading toward a divorce this summer.

Knicks are the only other team Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for

That leaves the Knicks with an opportunity to re-insert themselves back in the mix to potentially acquire Antetokounmpo. Back in August, the Knicks and Bucks held discussions about a potential blockbuster deal, but nothing materialized.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Antetokounmpo made it clear to the Bucks organization that the Knicks were the only other team he was willing to play for outside of the Bucks.

“After back-and-forth discussions — including a meeting in Antetokounmpo’s native Greece in late July after which the New York Knicks became the only team he’d play for other than Milwaukee — and the Bucks refusing to move him, Antetokounmpo agreed to give the new roster a chance to grow. His pledge didn’t last long, however,” Charania reported.

Knicks will likely be aggressive in Antetokounmpo sweepstakes

The Bucks have had a bad season, and are already eliminated from postseason contention. Antetokounmpo has dealt with a variety of injuries and has missed lots of time, and has recently been a headline again as a result of a dispute over his return to play process from injury.

New York, on the other hand, is having a great season, and are set to embark on a postseason run that they hope will result in a championship. Despite that, many believe they need a player like Antetokounmpo to get over the hump and establish themselves as true contenders.

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They won’t be alone in any pursuit this offseason, as the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are along the teams also expected to make competitive offers. Those teams were heavily pursuing him before the trade deadline, but the Bucks decided to keep him in hopes of getting a better offer in the summer.

The focus for now will be on the upcoming playoff run, but the Knicks could be in the driver’s seat to acquire the future Hall of Famer if he becomes available again this offseason.