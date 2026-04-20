Fresh off of an exciting Game 1 victory at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks are at full strength once again ahead of Game 2 of their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Knicks fully healthy for Game 2 versus Hawks

The only inclusion on the injury report for New York was OG Anunoby, who tweaked his ankle in Game 1 but stayed in the game. Head coach Mike Brown said that Anunoby practiced in full and will be good to go for Game 2.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Therefore, barring a setback, Anunoby should be set to go in Game 2. He finished Game 1 with 18 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor and 2-for-3 from three, with a steal on the defensive side.

For Atlanta, center Onyeka Okongwu is questionable with knee inflammation. The Hawks are already without Jock Landale for this series, and they are down to only Mouhamed Gueye and Tony Bradley as their centers if Okongwu can’t play.

Knicks will need to take advantage of potentially shorthanded Hawks

Okongwu scored 19 points and hit four three-pointers in Game 1 on Saturday. If he can’t play, the Knicks need to take advantage by making Karl-Anthony Towns a focal point, as he should be able to dominate them all around the court.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead before the series heads to Atlanta on Thursday. Both of the Knicks’ wins over the Hawks in the regular season came in Atlanta, so it’s a place of familiarity that they are already comfortable playing in.

Game 2 tips off at 8 PM EST on Monday.