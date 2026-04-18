The New York Knicks are ready for the playoffs. Saturday marks the official start of their long-awaited quest for a title, with Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden to kick things off.

Knicks fully healthy for Game 1

Everybody will be ready to go as well. The latest injury report that came out on Friday revealed that every single player on the roster is available and ready to play on Saturday.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There was initial concern and worry about OG Anunoby, who suffered an ankle sprain in the second to last game of the regular season against the Toronto Raptors. Fortunately, he returned to practice in full this week and is confirmed to be available for Game 1.

New York has been fortunate with their health this season despite some run-ins. Miles McBride missed two months with a sports hernia, but returned in time to regain his rhythm before the playoffs, which is a great sign for their bench.

Knicks will hope team remains healthy during playoffs

Additionally, the most encouraging aspect this season was the health of Mitchell Robinson. The medical staff refrained from using Robinson in back-to-backs and carefully managed his minutes to keep his surgically repaired ankle in good shape, and the strategy paid dividends as they now have him healthy in the most important part of the season.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Knicks will need to maintain that good health throughout this year’s playoff run. They have massive expectations coming in, with many believing they can represent the East in the NBA Finals in June.

Game 1 tips off Saturday night at 6 PM EST.