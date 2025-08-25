New Knicks backup forward gets high praise from former 76ers teammate: ‘I’m sad to see him go’

The New York Knicks signed former Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele with the idea that he would help address the bench unit’s lack of scoring last season.

Yabusele is coming off a career year with the 76ers, where he averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and shot 38% from beyond the arc. However, the 76ers did not have the year they were expecting, as they missed the postseason and won only 24 games.

Jared McCain says he’s going to miss Guerschon Yabusele

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele’s former teammate, 76ers guard Jared McCain, had a lot of good things to say about Yabusele, which is a great sign for the Knicks.

“He was just super nice, just a good person and fun to play with, also another great energy person, so I’m sad to see him go,” McCain said, via Sports Illustrated’s Declan Harris.

Yabusele is going to have a very important role on the Knicks

Yabusele is going to play an important role off the bench for the Knicks next season. Their backup frontcourt options last season did not provide much offensively, and Yabusele brings all-around scoring to the table.

Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

In addition, the Knicks added Jordan Clarkson to also help with the bench scoring, and now they are set up to possibly have one of the best bench units in the league. New York desperately needed bench upgrades entering this offseason, as they averaged an NBA-worst 21.7 bench points per game last season.

The Knicks got themselves a very solid player in Yabusele, and he is expected to have a massive impact on their potential success next season.