NBA writer suggests Knicks trade for 2-time DPOY

The New York Knicks’ roster is a title contender the way it is currently constructed. However, if an opportunity to get a player who is a true upgrade presents itself, they will surely jump on that.

Mock trade has Knicks land Kawhi Leonard

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar suggested that the Knicks should make a hard push for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Bitar proposed a mock trade where they would send OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and a 2031 first-round pick for Leonard.

“Kawhi’s presence elevates New York from a talented playoff team into a legitimate Finals contender, giving them the star power necessary to compete with any Eastern powerhouse. Kawhi’s two-way dominance (when healthy) is precisely what the Knicks have lacked in previous postseason runs,” Bitar wrote.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leonard would be a phenomenal addition to a team that is ready to try and win a title right now. The only stipulation is the controversy around his name right now.

It was recently discovered that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer signed Leonard to a $28 million endorsement that ended up being a “no-show job.” The method was used in an attempt to circumvent the salary cap, and if it is discovered that they violated CBA rules, Leonard’s contract could be voided as the worst possible outcome.

Making a trade for Leonard might be too risky

Therefore, the risks might be too great right now to trade assets for a player who could find his way back on the open market. Anunoby and Robinson provide too much defensively to give it up for a player under investigation, and the risk of breaking up continuity exists, too.

Leonard’s skillset is undeniable, as he is one of the best two-way players in league history. The six-time All-Star has won Defensive Player of the Year twice, and he has his fair share of championships, winning a Finals MVP with both the Spurs and Raptors.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season, he averaged 21.5 points and 5.9 rebounds with 1.6 steals per game, and he elevated his game further in the postseason.

Leonard could be a valuable addition to a Knicks team with title aspirations, but the risks that exist might just be far too big to pull the trigger.