NBA insider believes Knicks could have elite defensive wing duo as All-Stars

The New York Knicks have two All-Stars already in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but their supporting cast is also filled with dark horse candidates to make the All-Star team. Two of those main candidates are Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby could be All-Stars next season

Both players were brought in for their defensive tenacity, but they are also capable scorers who can provide offense at any given time. NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner believes that both Bridges and Anunoby could be first-time All-Stars this upcoming season.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“These were the other two nominees from last year’s list who didn’t make it to All-Star Sunday. There are spots in the East to be had, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, an All-Star with Milwaukee last year, all absent this season. The trick for both two-way Knicks is to shine enough behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, then not split consideration with each other,” Aschburner wrote.

Bridges and Anunoby flashed their great two-way abilities throughout the season last year. Bridges averaged 17.6 points on 50% shooting from the floor, while Anunoby provided 18.0 points with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks while also shooting 37.2% from three-point range.

Bridges and Anunoby provide a huge impact

Their abilities to make an impact on both ends of the floor are largely impactful for New York. Them two being the complements to Brunson and Towns make them have one of the most talented starting units in the entire league, and it speaks volumes to the kind of depth they have.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Brunson and Towns will likely be in the running for the All-Star team again, as long as they remain healthy. They both easily made it last season, and both even started the game.

For Bridges and Anunoby, they would have to continue to improve in every area for an All-Star selection to be warranted, but both are more than capable of doing so next season if the team endures the success it hopes to have.