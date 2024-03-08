NBA great gives Knicks playoff advantage behind rallying MSG crowd

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Retired New York Knicks star Jamal Crawford sees the Madison Square Garden crowd making a major difference for the contenders in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Crawford recalled being in awe of the MSG fanbase at one of the Knicks’ 2023 first-round series matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exclusive interview with Betway Insider:

“I went to a playoff game there last year and it was unbelievable,” Crawford said. “Cleveland didn’t have a chance because they were playing against the Knicks, but they felt like they were playing against the whole city, which was really cool.”

Jamal Crawford knows firsthand what a live Knicks crowd can do for their winning efforts

The former Sixth Man of the Year never got a chance to see the New York crowd get electric in the postseason during his five-year tenure with the team. However, he’s well aware of just how impactful Knicks faithful can be to the outcome of any game, for better or worse.

Crawford also gave credit to the Knicks for having “the ingredients” to make a deep playoff push off the strength of their play alone.

Knicks have the ingredients to make a serious playoff run

Despite battling a wave of injuries, New York has two great scorers and as deep a supporting cast behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as there is in the league. Though, the crowd could tip the scales in a potential pivotal series against the NBA’s top-seeded Boston Celtics or former champion Milwaukee Bucks when the money’s on the line.

The Knicks are 20-12 at home this year, tied for fifth-best with the Indiana Pacers out East. If fortune is on their side this spring, the MSG crowd can help the Knicks better their 2-2 home record from last year’s playoffs in their quest for a Finals berth.