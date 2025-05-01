NBA Analyst wants Knicks to pursue Bucks superstar forward in offseason

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will likely be searching for another star player in the offseason, but who exactly they will pursue remains to be seen. One name to watch for is Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd wants the Knicks to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks could be in for big changes this offseason after falling in the first round of the playoffs yet again. Furthermore, Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 4 of their first-round matchup with the Pacers, which could jeopardize his career at 34 years old.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Therefore, Antetokounmpo could suddenly find himself on the trade block if he were to force his way out. FOX Sports analyst and radio host Colin Cowherd wants to see the Knicks make a push for the two-time MVP over the summer.

“I think the Knicks should be front-and-center on the Giannis trade,” Cowherd said. “You don’t give up five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges unless you think that’s going to get us right up next to the Celtics, and the Celtics exploded. I don’t think they’re close. The Knicks are a really good team with a bunch of good players. The Celtics now have a superstar.”

Antetokounmpo would make the Knicks true title favorites

The Knicks made two aggressive moves in the offseason to try to become a top team in the East. While they still ended up winning 51 games, they were 0-10 against the top three teams in the league, signaling that there is still a sizable gap between them and the true contenders.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Making a move for Antetokounmpo, however, would immediately put them in the title contenders conversation. They could also form arguably the best trio in the league with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Antetokounmpo.

It would cost a lot to bring Antetokounmpo to the Big Apple, but it could be a price worth paying given how much he would elevate their title odds. Ultimately, it is still unclear if the Bucks will move Antetokounmpo, but the Knicks should be all over the possibility of trading for him if the opportunity presents itself.