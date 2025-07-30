NBA analyst vouches for Knicks to pursue former Clippers backup guard in free agency

The New York Knicks still have room to sign one more player for a veteran’s minimum contract. So far, they have signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to deepen their roster, and they are in the mix for a backup guard.

Knicks could pursue Amir Coffey in free agency

NBA analyst for The Ringer, Michael Pina, made the case for New York to sign former Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey.

“This is a dependable NBA rotation player. Why don’t the Golden State Warriors sign him? Or the New York Knicks? Or the Miami Heat? There’s something virtuous in every role player who accepts self-denial as a survival mechanism. That’s Coffey, a professional conformist with skills that accentuate those of his more talented teammates. A good team should sign him,” Pina wrote.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coffey could be a valuable addition for the Knicks, as he brings size and strong perimeter scoring to the table. Last season with the Clippers, he averaged 9.7 points and shot 41% from three in 72 games.

Coffey averaged a career-high in minutes last season as well, appearing on the court for an average of 24.3 minutes per game. His role increased on a Clippers team that reached the postseason and played a highly impactful role off the bench.

Coffey would be a great depth addition for the Knicks

His shooting prowess would be a nice addition for New York, and he can give them versatility as well. Listed at 6-7 and 210 lbs, he can play a variety of roles under new head coach Mike Brown and be used situationally.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Furthermore, he is a candidate to sign for the minimum and could give the Knicks great depth all around. Their previous signings have drastically improved their scoring off the bench, so Coffey could make that unit much deeper than it was last season with the additions of Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

As of now, there is no reported mutual interest between New York and Coffey, but expect the two sides to convene as free agency continues.