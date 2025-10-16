NBA analyst doesn’t believe Knicks will win the championship this year

The New York Knicks are expected to be among the serious contenders for the championship this year. They have incredibly high expectations after going on a deep run last season and adding key pieces to make the roster deeper.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins doesn’t believe in Knicks to win a championship

However, not everyone is sold on what the Knicks are building. ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that while the Knicks will make the Finals, they won’t win it all.

“I think that the championship is going to stay in the Western Conference. I think all the teams are just better, regardless of who makes it – whether it’s Denver, OKC, Dallas, Houston. But I do think the Knicks should be the favorite to make it to the NBA Finals (out of the) Eastern Conference. I know a lot of people picked the Cavs. I’m not a fan or a believer of the Cavs. I’m to the point now where they have to show me. Especially with a Donovan Mitchell-led team. So I’m banking on the Knicks making it to the NBA Finals but as far as them winning it all, I can’t say that. The NBA champion is going to be a team out of West,” Perkins said, via SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be the main frontrunners for the top spot in the East. Both teams retained their main core and added essential bench pieces to enhance their depth.

The West has steep competition

However, the West still has powerhouse teams that could take down whoever represents the East. The Thunder are the reigning champions and one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, the Rockets added Kevin Durant this summer, and the Timberwolves will only continue to get better.

The main challenge for New York is that it will be held to these expectations while operating under a new head coach. Mike Brown replaced Tom Thibodeau this offseason, and while his coaching style may be a better fit for this roster, it will take time for them to adjust.

Nevertheless, once the Knicks are clicking, they are going to be very tough to beat. They are more than capable of snapping their title drought this year if everything goes according to plan.