NBA analyst deems Knicks’ all-around guard an X-factor down the stretch

The New York Knicks have a deep starting five, and they will have to showcase that depth a bit more for the foreseeable future with Jalen Brunson sidelined with an ankle injury. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges both have experience leading a team, and those two will have to step up in Brunson’s absence.

Knicks’ Josh Hart is a big difference-maker

However, nobody’s contributions may be more important than Josh Hart. The guard is having a career year as a full-time starter with New York, and The Athletic’s Law Murray believes that he is the team’s X-factor down the season’s final stretch.

“The player who may emerge with even more importance is small forward Josh Hart, who has compiled 5.6 assists and only 2.4 turnovers per game since late January,” Murray wrote. “Hart isn’t a shoot-first player, but he does everything else, and he could probably handle more of the playmaking while New York’s other scorers step up in Brunson’s stead.”

Hart became a full-time starter this season and has excelled in his role. He is averaging 14.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season while leading the NBA in minutes per game with 37.8.

The Knicks need Hart to take control of the offense

While he has taken steps forward in every area of his game, he still tends to pass up good looks from the outside, which can hurt the rhythm of the offense. However, he showed more confidence shooting the ball on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, where he finished with 18 points and shot 4-for-6 from outside the arc.

With Brunson out, the Knicks will need Hart to take over as the main facilitator of the offense. He has great playmaking skills that will be useful in the time their captain is off the floor. Some of that playmaking was on display against the Kings, as the ball was moving well and the Knicks’ offense was free-flowing.

New York has their next game Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hart will look to continue his strong play of late.