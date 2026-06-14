Mike Brown was not the cleanest public-relations hire when the Knicks handed him the job. That part should not get rewritten just because the confetti finally fell.

Tom Thibodeau was gone, the search got messy, and Brown arrived with a strange label attached to him, respected around the league but not exactly the splash name a title-starved fan base was begging for. Now the Knicks have their first championship since 1973, and that gamble looks a lot smarter than it did last summer.

The funny part is that Brown did not win by reinventing himself into some glossy New York character. He won by keeping the group present, letting Jalen Brunson steer the biggest moments, and finding enough margins around the stars to survive a Finals full of weird late-game pressure.

The Knicks gamble paid off fast

Brown had waited a long time for another Finals shot as a head coach. He reached the 2007 Finals with Cleveland, then spent years collecting assistant-coach rings, Coach of the Year awards, and the kind of resume people respect without always trusting in the biggest job.

New York gave him that job anyway, and the payoff came immediately. The Knicks beat San Antonio 94-90 in Game 5, finished the series in five, and turned a roster built around Brunson into the city’s first NBA champion in 53 years.

There is a tendency to give coaches too much credit when things work and too much blame when they do not. Brown earned his share here. The Knicks kept coming back from double-digit holes, kept finding playable combinations, and kept turning chaotic fourth quarters into games they could actually win.

Brown did not have to be flashy

The Knicks did not need a coach trying to win the press conference every week. They needed structure, calm, accountability, and enough offensive flexibility to avoid turning Brunson into a one-man bailout machine every night.

Brown gave them that. He leaned into the bench when he had to, trusted size when the matchup demanded it, and resisted the urge to make the Finals about his own fingerprints. For a team carrying New York’s weight, that mattered.

Now the hire is no longer a debate. Brown is the coach who walked into one of the loudest jobs in basketball and ended the longest Knicks wait most fans have ever known. That changes the whole conversation, full stop.