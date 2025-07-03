Knicks’ new head coach Mike Brown brings championship expectations and a wealth of experience

After weeks of speculation, the New York Knicks have officially appointed Mike Brown as their new head coach. With a career spanning over two decades, Brown has been part of some of the greatest teams in NBA history.



He possesses the skill to manage superstar egos while also fueling their ambitions. As a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, he brings a wealth of experience, along with an offensive expertise and a defensive-minded approach.



Brown is poised to build on the team’s recent success while addressing key weaknesses on both sides of the court.

Coaching History

This Knicks head coaching job will be Brown’s fifth stint as an NBA head coach. He has previously coached the Kings, the Lakers, and had two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brown was part of a championship-winning Spurs staff as an assistant in 2003, and during his head coaching duties in Cleveland, he helped lead the team to the NBA Finals alongside LeBron James.



Two seasons later, he won his first Coach of the Year award after guiding the Cavaliers to a franchise-record 66-win season.

Championships in Golden State

Consecutive 60-win seasons in Cleveland were overshadowed by disappointing playoff exits, leading Brown to take a short stint coaching the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2011-12 season before returning to Cleveland for one more year.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite the ups and downs of nearly a decade, some of the best years of his coaching legacy were still ahead. Brown became an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors during their championship run from 2016 to 2022, contributing to three NBA titles.



With an impressive resume, Brown took over as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, where he ended their 16-year playoff drought and earned his second Coach of the Year honors by propelling the Kings to the highest offensive rating in the league.

Anticipated changes to the Knicks

Brown’s hiring suggests a shift from Thibodeau’s grind-it-out coaching style to a more balanced approach that emphasizes defensive structure and offensive creativity. His defensive philosophy, developed under the guidance of Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, prioritizes versatility and discipline, which should align well with the Knicks’ roster, featuring athletic wings like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.



During his time in Sacramento, Brown’s Kings ranked 24th in defensive rating in the 2022-23 season but improved to 14th in 2023-24, indicating that he can elevate New York’s already strong defense, which ranked 8th in 2024-25. On the offensive side, Brown’s Kings led the NBA in offensive rating (118.6) during the 2022-23 season by leveraging pace and effective ball movement.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Under Thibodeau, the Knicks became overly reliant on Jalen Brunson’s isolation scoring, struggling with secondary creation and finishing 13th in assists per game. Brown’s system, which maximized the talents of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, could unlock Karl-Anthony Towns’ playmaking ability and better integrate Bridges as a secondary scorer.



His focus on offensive inclusivity should diversify New York’s attack, reducing the stagnation that was evident in their playoff loss to Indiana. Additionally, Brown’s player-friendly approach contrasts with Thibodeau’s tendency to give heavy minutes to starters, potentially preserving the Knicks’ core for deeper playoff runs.



His experience managing stars like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant equips him to thrive in New York’s high-pressure market and meet championship expectations.

Championship expectations

Brown’s appointment aligns with the Knicks’ aspirations for a championship, blending defensive grit with offensive fluidity. By fostering a more dynamic roster, he could help push New York past the Eastern Conference Finals.



However, adapting his system to fit the Knicks’ personnel and managing playoff pressure will be crucial.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the regular season, Brown has a winning percentage of .599, while in the playoffs, he holds a record of 50 wins and 40 losses. For his tenure to be considered successful, Brown must lead the Knicks to the NBA Finals this season.



While this is a significant challenge, a healthy roster could make them a formidable group in a wide-open Eastern Conference.